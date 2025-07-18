fifth thing back!

so pleased to see this shelf - because I didn't know if it existed.



- I was reorganising my bookcases this morning to make them neater and take out all the books that formed double rows in front of other books.



- I moved all the big children's books onto ordinary shelves [and will get rid soon - no children visiting any more] which left a double height gap - and a shelf needed to fill it.



- BUT in my big bookcases - which are the same design - I thought there might be one extra shelf to accommodate all the smaller books - which would have been cannibalised from the smaller shelves. But not [big smile]