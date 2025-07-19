Previous
thrum by anniesue
Photo 1057

thrum

I realised / decided why there are short 'wool' lengths

when the last of the warp is cut off the loom, you get a thrum left - which you can get to buy

- weavers of cloth want long weft lengths on shuttles

- weavers of tapestries don't mind short lengths because they are creating pictures

- More boxes examined today
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact