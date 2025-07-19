Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1057
thrum
I realised / decided why there are short 'wool' lengths
when the last of the warp is cut off the loom, you get a thrum left - which you can get to buy
- weavers of cloth want long weft lengths on shuttles
- weavers of tapestries don't mind short lengths because they are creating pictures
- More boxes examined today
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7522
photos
65
followers
24
following
289% complete
View this month »
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
Latest from all albums
1215
701
1056
232
320
1463
286
1057
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
19th July 2025 8:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yarn
,
fibre
,
thrum
,
didn't feel like wool
,
must burn something
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close