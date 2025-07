my life is full of excitement!

I don't want to buy any more pots, but I do have one or two things still to plant. So imagine how pleased I was to see that this cotoneaster was in two pots.

I very carefully prised them apart, by putting it on its side and deforming the symmetry.

I needed to be careful as I had already bent back and broken a nail this morning as I popped one of my pills out of its foil!!!!!!!!!