Previous
Photo 1066
Typical!
When you want a red* hot poker, there aren't any.
Then, when your new perennial beds are complete, look what happens along!
I'd still rather buy small and have the "pleasure" of watching it grow [/die] but this would create instant impact.
* yellow/orange
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
31st July 2025 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
hot
,
poker
,
agapanthus
,
allium
,
scabious
