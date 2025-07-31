Previous
Typical! by anniesue
When you want a red* hot poker, there aren't any.

Then, when your new perennial beds are complete, look what happens along!

I'd still rather buy small and have the "pleasure" of watching it grow [/die] but this would create instant impact.

* yellow/orange
