Previous
Photo 1067
Prizes Galore (again)!
If you can tell me what I saw in this, an excellent* prize from the garage awaits you!!!!!!!!!
* for a given value of excellence
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
4
0
JackieR
ace
It's a plastic ampule twist off liddy thingy
August 2nd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I know what it is!! I twisted off the liddy thing with my good hand to saline wash my recently bad hand.
But what did I then see ...
August 2nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
A cyberman!!
August 2nd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
yeeeeeees!
And I have your address, so you can't avoid your "excellent" prize!!!
August 2nd, 2025
