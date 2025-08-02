Previous
Prizes Galore (again)! by anniesue
Prizes Galore (again)!

If you can tell me what I saw in this, an excellent* prize from the garage awaits you!!!!!!!!!

* for a given value of excellence
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

JackieR ace
It's a plastic ampule twist off liddy thingy
August 2nd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I know what it is!! I twisted off the liddy thing with my good hand to saline wash my recently bad hand.
But what did I then see ...
August 2nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
A cyberman!!
August 2nd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond yeeeeeees!
And I have your address, so you can't avoid your "excellent" prize!!!
August 2nd, 2025  
