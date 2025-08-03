Previous
by anniesue
an expensive "slide the pieces around ...

... until you get them in the correct order" puzzle.

Ceramic tiles for an outside mural.

Seconds, but still quite pricey.

I would have liked - and still might get (if still available somewhere [she has sadly died]) - an axolotl.

These were intended to be sunk into the flags on the patio.
Still might do it.

And I am sure they do form one picture - I spent long enough sorting through the crate of them and placing them on the floor to work it out.
Annie-Sue

