Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1068
an expensive "slide the pieces around ...
... until you get them in the correct order" puzzle.
Ceramic tiles for an outside mural.
Seconds, but still quite pricey.
I would have liked - and still might get (if still available somewhere [she has sadly died]) - an axolotl.
These were intended to be sunk into the flags on the patio.
Still might do it.
And I am sure they do form one picture - I spent long enough sorting through the crate of them and placing them on the floor to work it out.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7572
photos
65
followers
25
following
292% complete
View this month »
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
Latest from all albums
705
1067
585
706
1068
1219
1473
234
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
3rd August 2025 8:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish
,
tiles
,
shubunkin
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close