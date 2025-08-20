Sign up
Previous
Photo 1074
No two alike
Getting rid of some of that "back of the drawer" cutlery.
I'm not entirely certain where it comes from!
Although I know where it originates (generally)
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
20th August 2025 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stainless
,
steel
,
knives
,
rostfrei
JackieR
ace
I lose teaspoons
August 20th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I can send you some!
August 20th, 2025
narayani
ace
Matching sets are overrated
August 20th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
I do have a pattern, but everything is up for consideration in the move.
August 20th, 2025
