Photo 1076
Sedbergh Town Band
I'm sure there's a pun to be had with the globe thistles, but it escapes me atm
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7621
photos
66
followers
25
following
294% complete
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
23rd August 2025 11:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
band
,
sedbergh
,
sheepfest
narayani
ace
Those thistles are quite something!
August 24th, 2025
