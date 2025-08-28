Previous
Self-sufficiency by anniesue
Self-sufficiency

Everyone has to start somewhere!

My first bean :-)

Caught sight of two by chance. Then found this edible-sized one when I was hiding from the photographer's 360*.

Went out to gather my harvest and have a really good look for more - which was lucky because hiding behind a leaf was a rather large snail.
Annie-Sue

narayani ace
So satisfying to grow your own food.
August 28th, 2025  
