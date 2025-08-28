Sign up
Previous
Photo 1077
Self-sufficiency
Everyone has to start somewhere!
My first bean :-)
Caught sight of two by chance. Then found this edible-sized one when I was hiding from the photographer's 360*.
Went out to gather my harvest and have a really good look for more - which was lucky because hiding behind a leaf was a rather large snail.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
bean
narayani
ace
So satisfying to grow your own food.
August 28th, 2025
