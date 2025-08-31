Previous
this suddenly felt terribly familiar by anniesue
A friend put out a call for jamjars

I gathered what I could find up, and looked for a small box ... none forthcoming

So what is there?

One of my many roasting g tins - which I already have in mind for disposal

And suddenly, I'm back in my grandma's kitchen again
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
Desi
I thought you were about to start doing some bottling
August 31st, 2025  
