Caveat Emptor by anniesue
Caveat Emptor

Let the Buyer Beware!

I had my Energy Performance Certificate done on Monday - and let it be a warning to you if you are buying a house. It has certainly opened my eyes to its idiosyncrasies!. It is not worth the software it is calculated on!

It recommends Cavity Wall Insulation when it should not because I am in a "wind-driven rain" area. So they are never going to achieve the savings suggested - and indeed are likely to create a new problem if they did do it. I hope somebody tells them.

And I have Poor lighting efficiency because one of my 22 fixed bulbs is not LEL.

Floor insulation (lower estimate £5,000) would take 65 years to pay for itself!!!

Anyone can access these online, but you are only given the result - and not the data the result was arrived at on.
Annie-Sue

JackieR ace
Bonkers and so stressful for you
September 4th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I actually think I feel quite sanguine about this - I won't be giving any reduction for anything based on it - and in my own looking I will be vastly more aware than I was on Monday!!
September 4th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
We need to get one done for my in-laws house which we are selling. We’ve had to say on the solicitor’s questionnaire, and estate agents questionnaire if we will effect whatever it recommends. Having already spent approximately £8,500 (of their money) getting to the stage where we are able to put the house, unoccupied for 12 months, on the market, we were disappointed to only see a Y and a N and not a HELL NO!! as the answers we could choose.

Somebody is making a fortune out of this stuff, and it’s not us.
September 4th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@phil_sandford as the TA6/Property Information Questionnaire is not actually mandatory, you could draw an extra little box for your preferred answer!

In my case I'd tick the one that said "Are you stupid?"
September 4th, 2025  
Shirley ace
So stressful
September 4th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
@anniesue 🤣🤣
September 4th, 2025  
