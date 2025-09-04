Caveat Emptor

Let the Buyer Beware!



I had my Energy Performance Certificate done on Monday - and let it be a warning to you if you are buying a house. It has certainly opened my eyes to its idiosyncrasies!. It is not worth the software it is calculated on!



It recommends Cavity Wall Insulation when it should not because I am in a "wind-driven rain" area. So they are never going to achieve the savings suggested - and indeed are likely to create a new problem if they did do it. I hope somebody tells them.



And I have Poor lighting efficiency because one of my 22 fixed bulbs is not LEL.



Floor insulation (lower estimate £5,000) would take 65 years to pay for itself!!!



Anyone can access these online, but you are only given the result - and not the data the result was arrived at on.