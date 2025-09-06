Previous
Deer + Water by anniesue
Photo 1082

Deer + Water

last day of the "after landscape art" exhibition at Abbot Hall.

I sat through all of the videos fully.

This artists uses pigment collected from the place which inspires her.

One of the jars is called "deer and water" !
