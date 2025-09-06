Sign up
Photo 1082
Deer + Water
last day of the "after landscape art" exhibition at Abbot Hall.
I sat through all of the videos fully.
This artists uses pigment collected from the place which inspires her.
One of the jars is called "deer and water" !
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
art
,
jars
,
pigment
