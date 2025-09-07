Previous
after the ball was over ... by anniesue
Photo 1083

after the ball was over ...

or the eclipse, at least

I could not KEEP going upstairs to see if there was anything to see, but the gap between this at 21.48 and my previous shot at 20.08 was just too long
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Moon did not rise here til 19.28. Eclipse was over by 19.52 and with living in a built up area, the moon was not visible at all until 2 hours after rising. Hey ho! I like your mysterious clouded moon.
September 7th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful and mysterious
September 7th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca the full eclipse might have been short, but the partial was much longer - I bet someone local will have something enviable!
September 7th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@corinnec thank you :-)
September 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@anniesue I photographed the moon when it appeared but the partial had gone by then too. Just got a nice full moon lol
September 7th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca just went on some local sites, but no one's posted anything yet
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact