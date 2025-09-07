Sign up
Previous
Photo 1083
after the ball was over ...
or the eclipse, at least
I could not KEEP going upstairs to see if there was anything to see, but the gap between this at 21.48 and my previous shot at 20.08 was just too long
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
6
Album
Other things
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
7th September 2025 9:48pm
Tags
moon
,
cloud
,
not
,
eclipse
,
blood moon
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Moon did not rise here til 19.28. Eclipse was over by 19.52 and with living in a built up area, the moon was not visible at all until 2 hours after rising. Hey ho! I like your mysterious clouded moon.
September 7th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful and mysterious
September 7th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
the full eclipse might have been short, but the partial was much longer - I bet someone local will have something enviable!
September 7th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@corinnec
thank you :-)
September 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@anniesue
I photographed the moon when it appeared but the partial had gone by then too. Just got a nice full moon lol
September 7th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
just went on some local sites, but no one's posted anything yet
September 7th, 2025
