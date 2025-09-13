Sign up
Photo 1089
a fave lunch spot
was a half lunch
- I'd had to eat the first half quickly to get back to a historic house for a tour
Guide had a massive folder of info - but you can only learn so much
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
Other things
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
13th September 2025 4:07pm
blencathra
