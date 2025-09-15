Previous
dyed skeins by anniesue
Photo 1091

dyed skeins

1 Paduk - mordanted with salt
2 Sumak - mordanted with aluminium
3 Elderflower mordanted with [ ] and copper
4 Purple "Heat" and vinegar

I've also got Blackberry and coffee
15th September 2025

