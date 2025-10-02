Sign up
Photo 1103
braving the gates
not sure I saw any bees on this, but there were some around - they don't stay for long, as I assume there is not much goodness to be had from anyone one flower now
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
nasturtium
narayani
ace
Cool close up
October 3rd, 2025
