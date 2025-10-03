Previous
the sky cleared by anniesue
Photo 1104

the sky cleared

but it's still very gusty

after the rain had stopped, and in a wind-lull I went out to pick up and move a number of pots.

The PIR sensor for my outside light is triggered by waving foliage.

I could see fairly soon that I hadn't cleared sufficiently - will definitely have to create that sensor-cover I'm always talking about.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
302% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact