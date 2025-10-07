Sign up
Photo 1107
I wonder if it's Christm ... Oh!
... as at Hayes, yet?
YES it is Christmas at Hayes!
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
9
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
9
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
7th October 2025 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
santa
,
staircase
,
hayes
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It's everywhere now that October has landed! They used to wait until the October half term.......now it is October 1st!
October 7th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Nooooooooooooooooooóooooooóooooooooo¡!!!!!!¡
October 7th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
Just too soon!
October 7th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
if you ignore it, it will go away*
*not
October 7th, 2025
Mallory
ace
Hilarious...I also posted a Christmas photo today
October 7th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@sunnygirl
We were wondering - but were left in absolutely no doubt!
October 7th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Oh noooooo
October 7th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@whippy
unstoppable avalanche of Christmas now!
October 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
Oh no. It seems to smack of desperation when places start displaying Christmas decorations in October.
October 7th, 2025
