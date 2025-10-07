Previous
I wonder if it's Christm ... Oh! by anniesue
I wonder if it's Christm ... Oh!

... as at Hayes, yet?

YES it is Christmas at Hayes!
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Annie-Sue

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It's everywhere now that October has landed! They used to wait until the October half term.......now it is October 1st!
October 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Nooooooooooooooooooóooooooóooooooooo¡!!!!!!¡
October 7th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca Just too soon!
October 7th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond if you ignore it, it will go away*

*not
October 7th, 2025  
Mallory ace
Hilarious...I also posted a Christmas photo today
October 7th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@sunnygirl We were wondering - but were left in absolutely no doubt!
October 7th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Oh noooooo
October 7th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@whippy unstoppable avalanche of Christmas now!
October 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Oh no. It seems to smack of desperation when places start displaying Christmas decorations in October.
October 7th, 2025  
