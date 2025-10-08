Previous
That's more like it! by anniesue
Photo 1108

That's more like it!

Unusually, this year, all of the Autumn Crocus I have previously seen have been Standing Upright - which is Most Unusual!
8th October 2025

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
