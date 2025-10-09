Previous
I very much wished by anniesue
Photo 1109

I very much wished

I had brought my bigger camera.

The light stayed on the hills at the far back towards the right the whole time I was having tea and biscuits and reading the paper.

Knocked my phone up to 50MB and got some 13MB and 15MB pics, which I'm cropping.

Am looking for the best hills now :-)
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
303% complete

Barb ace
Beautiful!
October 9th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That's a stunning sky
October 9th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Lovely light
October 9th, 2025  
narayani ace
Very beautiful landscape
October 9th, 2025  
