Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1109
I very much wished
I had brought my bigger camera.
The light stayed on the hills at the far back towards the right the whole time I was having tea and biscuits and reading the paper.
Knocked my phone up to 50MB and got some 13MB and 15MB pics, which I'm cropping.
Am looking for the best hills now :-)
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7766
photos
66
followers
24
following
303% complete
View this month »
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
Latest from all albums
290
604
1233
713
1108
1522
1523
1109
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th October 2025 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hills
,
fells
,
kentmere
,
ashes lane
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
October 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That's a stunning sky
October 9th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Lovely light
October 9th, 2025
narayani
ace
Very beautiful landscape
October 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close