Previous
naughty naughty! by anniesue
Photo 1116

naughty naughty!

I shall have to be vigilant!

Tiny holes in this ornamental cabbage - so I don't know how he's got this big.
Very small caterpillar on another.
And a biggr one in my tray of unplanted chrysanths, ajugas, etc.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
305% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact