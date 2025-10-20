Sign up
Previous
Photo 1117
not art!
went to an exhibition - but didn't see it all because their air-conditioning was out of order - and these mobile units were unable to keep the entirely enclosed space tolerable.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Tags
rheged
,
portable air-conditioning unit
Dorothy
ace
That’s too bad. Looks like some interesting paintings.
October 20th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@illinilass
it was a good exhibition - and it will be on long enough for me to go back - fortunately!
October 20th, 2025
