Photo 1130
wall flower
The Institute was flying the Union Flag - which was not fluttering, but hanging damply.
Just a little further on, I saw a fallen poppy on the verge, so picked it up ad tucked it into the ferns [Anzac] on the wall - which was obviously a Good Thing, as the colours brightened :-)
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
flag
,
fern
,
poppy
,
institute
,
remembrance sunday
,
village association
