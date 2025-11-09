Previous
wall flower by anniesue
Photo 1130

wall flower

The Institute was flying the Union Flag - which was not fluttering, but hanging damply.

Just a little further on, I saw a fallen poppy on the verge, so picked it up ad tucked it into the ferns [Anzac] on the wall - which was obviously a Good Thing, as the colours brightened :-)
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

