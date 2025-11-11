Sign up
Previous
Photo 1132
R for Ruth
another bag of hankies and serviettes, with one or two other things.
It's long since you could always buy hankies for a present.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7899
photos
65
followers
22
following
310% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
11th November 2025 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
r
,
handkerchief
,
hankies
JackieR
ace
They're pristine
November 11th, 2025
Peter
ace
Very pretty they are to Annie-Sue well captured in lovely detail:)
November 11th, 2025
