Photo 1134
an earlier form
Frances Priest.
Monochromatic and sculptural
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
7904
photos
65
followers
22
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
13th November 2025 10:43am
Privacy
Tags
ceramics
,
blackwell
narayani
ace
I like the window more!
November 13th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
you're always looking beyond the subject! A roving eye and an enquiring mind!
November 13th, 2025
