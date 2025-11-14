Previous
fly free! by anniesue
Photo 1135

fly free!

these (and more!) will probably be in my garden tomorrow.
I had hoped that the recent rain would have plastered everything to the ground, but no.
Anyway, if I get my act together I should get some nice mulch 'next year'.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

narayani ace
But you won’t be there next year!
November 14th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani everything I do in relation to the future is tinged with uncertainty.
I can bequeath the mulch to my buyers!
November 14th, 2025  
