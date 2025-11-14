Sign up
Previous
Photo 1135
fly free!
these (and more!) will probably be in my garden tomorrow.
I had hoped that the recent rain would have plastered everything to the ground, but no.
Anyway, if I get my act together I should get some nice mulch 'next year'.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
leaves
narayani
ace
But you won’t be there next year!
November 14th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
everything I do in relation to the future is tinged with uncertainty.
I can bequeath the mulch to my buyers!
November 14th, 2025
I can bequeath the mulch to my buyers!