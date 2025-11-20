Sign up
Photo 1140
trying backlighting
which is
@spanishliz
's Get Pushed challenge.
I "read up" on it online - I think it mentioned a 'halo'.
Anyway, the first thing I found last night when seeking props, was this.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Other things
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
20th November 2025 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backlit
,
deer
,
antlers
JackieR
ace
This is beautiful - nailed your challenge
November 20th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you - but I don't feel entirely as though I understand yet - I wanted a sort of otherworldiness or wonder.
November 21st, 2025
JackieR
ace
Might this help? DPS always my go-to for get pushes!!!
https://digital-photography-school.com/backlighting-in-photography/
November 21st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
shall read :-)
November 21st, 2025
https://digital-photography-school.com/backlighting-in-photography/