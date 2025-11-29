Sign up
Previous
Photo 1147
USB stick housekeeping
This tiny stick is 128GB
I'm transferring " all" contents of "all" sticks to this one.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7980
photos
65
followers
22
following
314% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
29th November 2025 5:18pm
Tags
stick
,
usb
JackieR
ace
Putting all your data (eggs) in one stick (basket)?
November 30th, 2025
