Photo 1148
Advent calendar
and (from a different person) first Christmas card, which arrived last week
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
1st December 2025 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
canada
,
advent
,
advent calendar
,
hotel chocolat
