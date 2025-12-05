Previous
another shocking incident at the Garden Centre! by anniesue
Photo 1150

another shocking incident at the Garden Centre!

5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Annie-Sue
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lol!! How did they get there, I wonder??
December 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca There was "another" lady with a trolley and I suspect that she put these in my trolley by mistake!
December 6th, 2025  
