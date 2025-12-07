Sign up
Previous
Photo 1151
both stockings
the purple one is small because I badly cut out four stocking-shaped pieces, but kept not catching all the uneven edges in as I sewed.
The bigger one, I cut out four rectangular pieces, drew round a stocking on one of the lining pieces, properly pinned it, then sewed the stocking shape before cutting the extra fabric away.
The top on the purple one worked better with its simple shape and I was able to make a tube of the material for the loop.
The fancier shape I made for the other one didn't work, and I could not pull through the velvet material for the loop,
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Annie-Sue
Photo Details
Tags
stockings
narayani
ace
Purple stocking recipient may be a little upset!
December 8th, 2025
