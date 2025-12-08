Sign up
Previous
Photo 1152
sheep
bit perplexed [as per usual!] - took a whole series of these sheep and as each shot flashed up on the camera scene, I was hopeful of something dramatic - but the lighting seems quite ordinary now.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Other things
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
8th December 2025 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
selside
Lesley
ace
It’s still good though. I love these sheep. Can’t wait to be up your way again at Twixmas.
December 8th, 2025
