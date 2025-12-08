Previous
sheep by anniesue
sheep

bit perplexed [as per usual!] - took a whole series of these sheep and as each shot flashed up on the camera scene, I was hopeful of something dramatic - but the lighting seems quite ordinary now.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Lesley ace
It’s still good though. I love these sheep. Can’t wait to be up your way again at Twixmas.
December 8th, 2025  
