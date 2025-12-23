Sign up
Previous
Photo 1161
I am going to reshoot
I put new batteries in three of them and had a lovely little light show (I am very uncomplicated!).
But if I try, surely I can get the actual colours - though it's now artificial light.
Fortune favours the brave!
Gung ho!!
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
christmas
trees
change
colour
JackieR
ace
I see they're radioactive and require lead lined gloves
December 23rd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
;-)
December 23rd, 2025
