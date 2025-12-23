Previous
I am going to reshoot by anniesue
Photo 1161

I am going to reshoot

I put new batteries in three of them and had a lovely little light show (I am very uncomplicated!).
But if I try, surely I can get the actual colours - though it's now artificial light.
Fortune favours the brave!
Gung ho!!
Annie-Sue

@anniesue
JackieR ace
I see they're radioactive and require lead lined gloves
December 23rd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond ;-)
December 23rd, 2025  
