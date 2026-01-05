Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1166
button battery
there was a sharp "click" last night and my brother, who was in the room heard two things "falling".
A dead button battery had "exploded".
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8138
photos
67
followers
23
following
319% complete
View this month »
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
Latest from all albums
1165
659
331
1166
766
1582
1
660
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Other things
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
5th January 2026 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
battery
,
separation
,
with force
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close