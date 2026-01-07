Previous
Energetic Annie-Sue by anniesue
Energetic Annie-Sue

My friend asked me if I had a Lazy Susan.
I do not - but that doesn't stop me trying to help!

Last night I offered Scrabble turntables and microwave rings.

And today I tested my marbles in a tin lid idea.

I was going to use the breadboard as the top bit - but had a go with the groove first.

Annie-Sue

JackieR ace
Your resourcefulness and ingenuity is mind-blowing
January 7th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I'm going to ask the internet the question - which i suggested to her - I bet there are some doozies!

My friend in Stafford offered her cake-decorating stand - which was nearly as helpful as her mother's actual Lazy Susan in London ;-))
January 7th, 2026  
