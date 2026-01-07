Sign up
Photo 1167
Energetic Annie-Sue
My friend asked me if I had a Lazy Susan.
I do not - but that doesn't stop me trying to help!
Last night I offered Scrabble turntables and microwave rings.
And today I tested my marbles in a tin lid idea.
I was going to use the breadboard as the top bit - but had a go with the groove first.
Screenshot from a video.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
JackieR
ace
Your resourcefulness and ingenuity is mind-blowing
January 7th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I'm going to ask the internet the question - which i suggested to her - I bet there are some doozies!
My friend in Stafford offered her cake-decorating stand - which was nearly as helpful as her mother's actual Lazy Susan in London ;-))
January 7th, 2026
My friend in Stafford offered her cake-decorating stand - which was nearly as helpful as her mother's actual Lazy Susan in London ;-))