Previous
a bargain! by anniesue
Photo 1169

a bargain!

was looking through the various end of aisle displays in Asda to see what they had.

Got 2 sets of nice paper plates for 25p each.

No obvious price on this mug - but underneath it said £1.50 - so I'd have had it anyway, as one of my other Christmas mugs has a stain on the inside where the glaze must have breached.

Anyway, it was ....
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact