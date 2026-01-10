Sign up
Photo 1169
Photo 1169
a bargain!
was looking through the various end of aisle displays in Asda to see what they had.
Got 2 sets of nice paper plates for 25p each.
No obvious price on this mug - but underneath it said £1.50 - so I'd have had it anyway, as one of my other Christmas mugs has a stain on the inside where the glaze must have breached.
Anyway, it was ....
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
christmas
,
mug
,
bargain
,
asda
