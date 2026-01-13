Previous
Christmas game by anniesue
Photo 1171

Christmas game

not played

Stole the idea - you are given scenarios and have to use your words to make a message in accordance.

I was prob just going to do apt poetry.

Now, I'm just going to do poetry - one a day for ...

How soon will I forget???
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact