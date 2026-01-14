Previous
new poem pieces by anniesue
Photo 1172

new poem pieces

Day 2
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
narayani ace
A very seductive selection…

(I) felt you whisper (a) delicate lie after some peach in (the) beat(en) forest
😅
January 14th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Lovely light on your board
January 14th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani

Nice :-)

Random pick again!

I've just posted mine as a separate photo

I think we might need to allow ourselves a free word - or word-ending

ALSO we can drop a word
January 14th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@corinnec it is my Candlemas Tree shining :-)
January 14th, 2026  
