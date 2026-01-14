Sign up
Previous
Photo 1172
new poem pieces
Day 2
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
4
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Other things
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
14th January 2026 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
words
,
magnetic
narayani
ace
A very seductive selection…
(I) felt you whisper (a) delicate lie after some peach in (the) beat(en) forest
😅
January 14th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Lovely light on your board
January 14th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
Nice :-)
Random pick again!
I've just posted mine as a separate photo
I think we might need to allow ourselves a free word - or word-ending
ALSO we can drop a word
January 14th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@corinnec
it is my Candlemas Tree shining :-)
January 14th, 2026
