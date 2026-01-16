Previous
Magnetic poem No. 4 by anniesue
Photo 1174

bit soft focus

Another 16, plus a suffix and a pluraler - or you could put either on the beginning of a word!

All very "end of the alphabet" - no reason - they've been out of their box and on the board multiple/ numerous/ many times.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

