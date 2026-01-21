Previous
Pome Numbre 9 by anniesue
It's a Jazz Age poem
Annie-Sue

@anniesue
JackieR ace
Soon you need to change the 1 for a 7 as it'll be your anniversary!!!
January 21st, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond my anniversary - and your ...

Do you start ageing backwards when you celebrate "Down Under"?
January 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
