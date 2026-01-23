proto-poem

Not random.

I went to the cinema today - and as a consequence thought I might write a real poem - although I allowed the box to provide me with potential prompts.

I looked at each word I picked, and if they meant something, put them on this side.



Although I might write the poem with no reference to these words at all.



After I returned home, I did Substantial Research. I like research, so this was no hardship - and as always, my research confirmed what I already believed to be the truth - so that was nice :-)



My poem may well be called "To London in a Frock" - and, as always, there is the possibility of a prize ... if you guess what film I saw.