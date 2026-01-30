Previous
Chaumont by anniesue
Photo 1186

Chaumont

I knew that, during the war, people were asked to send photos and postcards of France to the "War Office".
These were sent by my aunt and ...
In time, they duly sent them back.

I had thought it was just of the coast, but Chaumont is way past Paris - about five hours inland.

So it wasn't necessarily for the coastal invasion, but for other fronts as well.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
324% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact