Previous
Photo 1187
individually treated
From left
remove colour -
desaturate two colours -
desaturate a different two colours and lighten -
go through presets and choose vivid landscape -
go though presets and choose infra red
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
baubles
,
crown
,
pse
,
various
,
b-w
