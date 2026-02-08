Sign up
Previous
Photo 1188
adding people to pictures in the olden days!
cut them out, stick them on
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Tags
photo
,
work
,
additions
,
pre2004
,
or better faces from a second shot
JackieR
ace
I'm missing a photograph collage course while I'm away! It's a 'thing' apparently
February 8th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
it is a thing - an old thing! Retro!
February 8th, 2026
