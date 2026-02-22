Previous
I am no longer surprised by anniesue
I am no longer surprised

When I come across the same date from the past when I am sorting.
Annie-Sue

Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
JackieR ace
But it's still weird eh?
February 22nd, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond yep!
February 22nd, 2026  
