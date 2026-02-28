Previous
planetary alignment compare and contrast 28 02 2026 by anniesue
planetary alignment compare and contrast 28 02 2026

So I did take a photo in the other direction - but as I'd misremembered that the alignment could be seen to the west, not one with any particular intention.

Sunset was about 5.45, this photo 6.30.

And it shows approx E to SE
