Photo 1196
planetary alignment compare and contrast 28 02 2026
So I did take a photo in the other direction - but as I'd misremembered that the alignment could be seen to the west, not one with any particular intention.
Sunset was about 5.45, this photo 6.30.
And it shows approx E to SE
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
parade
planet
alignment
planetary-alignment
