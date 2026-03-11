Sign up
Previous
Photo 1203
Noodles
I'm not going to eat them, but there is a possibility I could!
They were clearly not polystyrene, having flattened and gone slightly slimy.
So I've just researched - and they could be biodegradable cornstarch.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
0
0
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
11th March 2026 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
packing
,
noodle
,
cornstarch
,
biodegradable
,
edah26-03
