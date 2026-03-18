Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1207
had I known these existed, I would have bought them for Panda day
as it was, I didn't buy them, because I'd bought something else.
BUT i COULD have bought them - because I intend to recycle the box!!!
PS I ate the Pukka Pie WITH SPINACH today ;-))
Edit: AND I have just put the box in the recycling!!! It all fits - it's uncanny :-)))))))
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8641
photos
67
followers
21
following
330% complete
View this month »
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
Latest from all albums
701
801
1207
1625
456
420
1333
702
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
18th March 2026 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
recycling
,
or
,
strawberry
,
panda
,
lidl
,
edah26-03
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close