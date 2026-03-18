had I known these existed, I would have bought them for Panda day

as it was, I didn't buy them, because I'd bought something else.



BUT i COULD have bought them - because I intend to recycle the box!!!



PS I ate the Pukka Pie WITH SPINACH today ;-))



Edit: AND I have just put the box in the recycling!!! It all fits - it's uncanny :-)))))))