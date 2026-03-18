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had I known these existed, I would have bought them for Panda day by anniesue
Photo 1207

had I known these existed, I would have bought them for Panda day

as it was, I didn't buy them, because I'd bought something else.

BUT i COULD have bought them - because I intend to recycle the box!!!

PS I ate the Pukka Pie WITH SPINACH today ;-))

Edit: AND I have just put the box in the recycling!!! It all fits - it's uncanny :-)))))))
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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