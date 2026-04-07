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Previous
Photo 1216
shadow
I went out to spot frogspawn - none yet.
Heard a woodpecker.
Nice photo of a pied wagtail.
Best bit - I saw a very fresh molehill and hung around for a while and saw several bouts of earth-heave - and also a mass exodus of worms!!!
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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7th April 2026 10:02am
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