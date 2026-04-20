Previous
a little birdie by anniesue
Photo 1220

a little birdie

with nesting material.

AI says it's a greenfinch.

This is all very interesting to me, as all this could have been going on for multiple years, but until I moved my desk into the study, I wasn't in the right place to see it.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous detail
April 20th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I've missed the sparrows - and the pigeon (at least with nesting material) - but sometimes you strike lucky!
April 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Excellent capture!
April 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact