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Previous
Photo 1220
a little birdie
with nesting material.
AI says it's a greenfinch.
This is all very interesting to me, as all this could have been going on for multiple years, but until I moved my desk into the study, I wasn't in the right place to see it.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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COOLPIX L840
Taken
20th April 2026 1:58pm
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bird
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nesting
JackieR
ace
Fabulous detail
April 20th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I've missed the sparrows - and the pigeon (at least with nesting material) - but sometimes you strike lucky!
April 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Excellent capture!
April 20th, 2026
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